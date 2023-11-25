New Perspectives on the Jolie-Pitt Family Drama

The Jolie-Pitt family saga continues to captivate audiences as new revelations emerge about the state of their relationships. Recent news broke when an Instagram post made Pax Jolie-Pitt, the second eldest of the brood, resurfaced. Pax used harsh language to describe his adoptive father, Brad Pitt, labeling him a ‘f***ing awful human being.’ However, it’s important to note that these comments were made over three years ago, according to family friends.

Speculation and allegations of parental alienation have been circulating within their circle. Some believe that this post is just another example of Angelina Jolie attempting to turn the children against their father. However, Jolie’s side paints a different picture. In court documents, she accused Pitt of physically abusing her and two of the children on a private plane, an incident that allegedly caused the end of their marriage.

The custody battle now only involves their three youngest children: Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The agreement grants Jolie more time with them. As for the adopted children Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, who are no longer minors, a schism appears to exist between them and Pitt. Zahara even went as far as dropping the Pitt name during a sorority induction event, opting for just “Zahara Jolie.”

Despite the family struggles, Pitt still maintains a close relationship with Shiloh. She has acted as a peacemaker between her father and the older siblings. Pitt often expresses his admiration for Shiloh’s dancing talent. Zahara, on the other hand, seems to be closer to her mother, joining her in advocacy work and collaborating on a clothing range.

Maddox, who has been estranged from Pitt since the plane incident, reportedly no longer considers him as a father figure. However, Pitt continues to spend time with his three youngest children during weekends and holidays.

The Jolie-Pitt family drama showcases the complexities and challenges that can arise in even the most high-profile relationships. As more details emerge, it is clear that this is a story of conflicting emotions, personal growth, and the ongoing struggle to find common ground within a fractured family dynamic.

