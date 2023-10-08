A Concerning Transformation of Anglesey: From “Instagram Island” to Disappearing Welsh Community

A heated debate has emerged over Anglesey, a popular Welsh holiday destination, which some are now calling an “Instagram island”. Concerns about excessive tourism, housing shortages, the increase in holiday homes and rentals, and the decline of the Welsh language have sparked tensions between long-time residents and well-meaning visitors.

Long-time residents of Anglesey, known as Ynys Môn in Welsh, have expressed that the island feels like a “very different place” compared to just a decade ago. They have seen villages where Welsh was once the predominant language gradually dwindling away. The rise in tourism has transformed their living, breathing community into a mere postcard destination.

Despite their concerns, outsiders who have enjoyed visiting Anglesey have hit back at what they perceive as anti-tourist sentiment. Some visitors, particularly elderly holidaymakers who have been coming to the island for over 60 years, feel devastated the animosity expressed towards tourists. They had naively believed that their spending in local establishments would benefit the local economy and contribute positively to the community.

Unfortunately, the statistics reveal a decline in the Welsh language on the island. The proportion of Welsh speakers on Ynys Môn has dropped to 55.8% in the last decade, according to the Office for National Statistics. Non-Welsh speakers have increased in number. This linguistic shift is particularly distressing for older residents who feel that the unique character of Anglesey is fading away.

Not only is the Welsh language declining, but rising house prices on Anglesey are creating barriers for young people to afford housing in their hometowns. Higher wages on the mainland make it even more challenging for them to compete, leading to a loss of local talent and community cohesion.

To address these concerns, proposals for planning controls, a tourist tax, and an increase in council tax for second homes have been discussed. These measures aim to limit the number of holiday homes and increase the availability of affordable housing for locals.

It is clear that Anglesey is at a crossroads, grappling with the challenges of tourism, housing shortages, and the preservation of its unique cultural identity. Finding a balance between attracting visitors and protecting the interests of the local community will be crucial for the future of the island.

