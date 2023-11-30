Office Design Trends: From Social Media Sensation to Creativity Boosters

Office design has come a long way from the traditional and mundane. Companies are now embracing creative and Instagram-worthy spaces to attract and engage their employees. Magic Spoon, the alternative cereal company, is a prime example of how companies are using unique office decor to make a statement and lure potential young workers. But it’s not just about social media likes; these design trends can also have a positive impact on creativity and productivity in the workplace.

Instead of following the herd, companies like Magic Spoon and Marriot are breaking away from the conventional incorporating eye-catching features that go beyond the nine-to-five. While some may argue that these design choices prioritize aesthetics over profits, there is value in creating an environment that sparks innovation and engagement.

Moving away from the cookie-cutter corporate environment, here are three alternative office design ideas to consider:

Farm:

The farm-to-table movement has revolutionized the culinary world, so why not bring this concept to the workplace? Replace the standard office chairs with hay bales, swap out the carpet for barley-covered floors, and consider having a cow in the conference room for a touch of countryside charm. Multicolored chickens roaming around can also add a unique touch, providing a constant source of entertainment for employees and their Instagram feeds.

Hospital:

To emphasize the hard work employees put in every day, transform your office into a faux hospital. Paint conference rooms white to resemble operating rooms, and consider adding adjustable hospital beds for those much-needed midday power naps. Implementing a dress code of white attire can further enhance the hospital theme, and managers can even don green surgical scrubs for that “essential” feel. Saying, “This meeting has to start, stat!” is sure to add some humor and engagement.

Haunted House:

For a touch of eerie excitement, turn your office into a haunted house. Cobwebs can adorn the C-suite offices, and conference tables can be swapped for coffins. Elevator music can be replaced with haunting melodies, while strategically placed corpses (mannequins, of course) can give the workspace an appropriately spooky ambiance. Not only will this design choice make for interesting Instagram posts, but it may also bring a sense of thrill and creativity to the work environment.

While these alternative office design ideas may not directly impact efficiency or productivity, they can contribute to a more engaging and enjoyable atmosphere. By embracing creativity and thinking outside the box, companies can create spaces that inspire employees and foster a greater sense of community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do unconventional office designs have any tangible benefits for employees?

A: Yes, unconventional office designs can have several benefits for employees. They can enhance creativity, boost engagement, and create a sense of community within the workplace. However, the extent of these benefits may vary from person to person.

Q: Are these design trends suitable for all types of companies?

A: Not all companies may find these design trends suitable for their specific industry or corporate culture. It is essential to consider the nature of the business and the preferences of the employees before implementing any unconventional office design ideas.

Q: Are there any downsides to unconventional office designs?

A: While unconventional office designs can be fun and exciting, there may be certain downsides to consider. Some employees may find the designs distracting or uncomfortable, potentially impacting their focus and productivity. It is crucial to strike a balance between creativity and functionality when implementing such designs.