Independent Streaming Alliance Shares Results of Measurement Study

The Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) has announced the findings of its third-party measurement study, conducted in partnership with iSpot TV, a leading provider of TV streaming video ad measurements. The ISA, a forum comprising 10 independent streaming service providers, aims to address the challenges faced its members and the broader Connected TV (CTV) industry.

The study sought to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of video ads across various streaming platforms. By analyzing data collected from the participating independent streaming services, the ISA gained insights into key metrics such as reach, frequency, and viewer engagement. The findings are important, as they provide valuable information for advertisers, platforms, regulators, and other stakeholders in the industry.

The ISA’s measurement study is a significant step towards establishing standardized metrics and practices for the CTV industry. By working collaboratively with external stakeholders, the ISA hopes to foster a more transparent and reliable environment for streaming advertising.

The founding members of the ISA, including Allen Media Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Cineverse, Future Today, kweliTV, Revry, The E.W. Scripps Company, Tastemade, and TMB (Trusted Media Brands), are committed to driving innovation and addressing the challenges faced independent streaming providers. Through initiatives like the measurement study, the ISA aims to provide a platform for knowledge sharing and industry collaboration.

The results of the measurement study have not been publicly disclosed, but they are expected to shed light on the current state of video advertising in the streaming space. As the popularity of CTV continues to grow, understanding the effectiveness of video ads and audience engagement is crucial for advertisers and streaming service providers alike.

With the insights gained from the study, the ISA and iSpot TV will be able to work towards developing best practices and industry standards for measurement and reporting. This will ultimately benefit advertisers, who will have better visibility into the performance of their streaming video ads, and streaming service providers, who will be able to improve their ad offerings based on the findings.

In conclusion, the Independent Streaming Alliance’s measurement study marks an important milestone in the evolution of the CTV industry. By collaborating with various stakeholders and conducting rigorous analysis, the ISA aims to create a more transparent and effective ecosystem for streaming advertising.

Definitions:

– Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA): An industry forum consisting of 10 independent streaming service providers, focused on addressing challenges in the CTV industry.

– Connected TV (CTV): Television sets, streaming devices, or other devices that can connect to the internet and stream video content.

– iSpot TV: A leading provider of TV streaming video ad measurement.

– Founding members: The initial companies that established the ISA.

Sources:

– The Independent Streaming Alliance

– iSpot TV