Celebrities Refuse to Sign Autographs on Blank Paper: Protecting Their Image and Investment

Summary: Some celebrities have a policy of not signing autographs on blank sheets of paper, commonly known as “blanks,” as they are considered less valuable than autographs on posters or props. The refusal stems from concerns about protecting their image and the potential exploitation of the autograph fans.

Celebrities have long been cautious about the pens they use when signing autographs, with many avoiding blue ink due to its susceptibility to scanning and forgery. However, it turns out that blue pens aren’t the only thing that celebrities are wary of.

According to autograph hounds, certain stars also refuse to sign on blank sheets of paper. The term “blanks” refers to these empty sheets, which are believed to be worth less in the industry. The reasoning behind this refusal is linked to both financial and image concerns.

The quality and appeal of the autograph are compromised when it is signed on a blank sheet rather than on a poster or prop. Some collectors have reportedly exploited this having celebrities sign the blank sheet with a blue Sharpie, later loading it into an ink-jet printer to print an image of their choice over the autograph. This process degrades the autograph more quickly and reduces its value.

In addition, celebrities are cautious given the potential misuse of the autograph. Celebrities with private or compromising photos in circulation are particularly careful, as any image can be printed onto the blank sheet, causing potential harm to their reputation.

The refusal to sign on blank paper is thus a protective measure taken celebrities to safeguard their image and prevent the exploitation of their autographs. With concerns about fraudulent scanning, image manipulation, and degradation of value, it’s understandable why some celebrities prefer to decline autograph requests on blank paper.

So, if you encounter a celebrity who doesn’t “do blue,” don’t be surprised if they also decline to sign on a blank sheet. For celebrities, protecting their brand and investment is a top priority, and this includes being selective about the materials on which they affix their coveted signature.