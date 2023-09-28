Managing Social Media Expectations: Empowering Young Girls in Ireland

In collaboration with The Shona Project, Newstalk has dedicated this week to shedding light on the issues faced young girls in Ireland. Today’s focus is on managing social media and the expectations it imposes on them.

Joining host Andrea Gilligan in this discussion is Sarah Doyle, founder of The Better Life Project and author of ‘Be Your Own Best Friend,’ along with other listeners who share their insights.

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, offering a platform for self-expression and connection. However, for young girls, it can also be a source of immense pressure and unrealistic expectations. The relentless pursuit of likes, followers, and the need to project a perfect image can take a toll on their mental well-being.

Sarah Doyle emphasizes the importance of teaching young girls about personal boundaries and self-worth in the digital age. Equipping them with the skills to navigate social media responsibly and confidently can help counteract the negative effects it can have on their self-esteem.

One of the key messages discussed is the need to prioritize real-life connections over virtual ones. Encouraging young girls to engage in offline activities that build self-confidence and develop their identity can foster a sense of empowerment that transcends the virtual world.

Additionally, the panel acknowledges the relevance of role models and positive online communities that promote authenticity and self-acceptance. By actively seeking out such communities and surrounding themselves with supportive individuals, young girls can find solace and encouragement in an otherwise overwhelming digital landscape.

It is essential for parents, educators, and society as a whole to recognize the challenges young girls face in managing social media expectations. By offering guidance, fostering resilience, and cultivating a healthy relationship with technology, we can empower young girls to navigate the digital world with confidence and self-assurance.

The Shona Project and The Better Life Project are two organizations at the forefront of empowering and inspiring young girls in Ireland, providing valuable resources and support. Together, they aim to create a society where young girls can harness the power of social media while staying true to themselves.

