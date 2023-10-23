The Role of Social Media in Weather Reporting

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, and it has also found its place in the world of weather reporting. Platforms like Facebook, X, and TikTok provide a space for people to share real-time information about the weather, from storms to droughts to the first snow of the year.

In an upcoming episode of Seed Speaks, the use of social media in weather reporting will be discussed. The guests include Anthony Atlas, the vice-president of business development at Salient Predictions; Braydon Morisseau, a storm chaser with Prairie Storm Chasers; and Chantal McCartin, a physical science specialist at the Meteorological Service of Canada.

Atlas, with his background in climate resilience tech platforms, leads the commercial efforts at Salient Predictions. His expertise spans across the agriculture, energy, and finance sectors. Morisseau, who has been fascinated weather since his childhood, is a dedicated storm chaser who aims to share his experiences and promote safety. McCartin, with her diverse career in understanding and predicting weather dynamics, is part of the weather social media team at Environment and Climate Change Canada. She works to effectively communicate complex meteorological information to the general public.

The discussion will take place on October 25 at 12 p.m. CDT on various social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. It is an opportunity to learn how weather reporters utilize social media to provide accurate and timely information to the public.

Social media has revolutionized the way we share and consume information, and its impact can be seen in the world of weather reporting. By harnessing the power of social media, weather reporters can reach a wider audience and provide real-time updates, ensuring that people stay informed and safe.

As the world continues to rely on social media as a primary source of information, understanding its role in weather reporting is crucial. Join the discussion and gain insights from industry experts on how social media is shaping the future of weather reporting.

