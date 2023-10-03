New Technologies to Extend Shelf Life of Produce

Apeel Sciences, a company specializing in creating plant-based coatings to extend the shelf life of fresh produce, has faced challenges due to misinformation on social media. The company’s coating, known as Edipeel, helps slow water loss and oxidation, which are the main causes of produce going to waste. By maintaining moisture and reducing oxidation, the coating supports the natural abilities of fruits and vegetables to protect against environmental stress.

Apeel offers a range of solutions to help fresh produce suppliers and retailers safeguard their products, enhance the produce experience, and increase sales. However, the company has been battling false information on social media, which began when their coating was confused with a cleaning product of the same name being sold in the UK.

On social media, posts incorrectly claimed that Apeel’s coating could cause serious eye damage and allergic reactions. Although Apeel Sciences clarified that their coating is safe to consume and unrelated to the cleaning product, the damage had already been done. The confusion received global attention, although it has mostly subsided in other parts of the world.

Since then, further false claims have spread about Apeel’s manufacturing process, ingredients, and the disclosure of postharvest solutions used on produce. The company has worked diligently to address these misleading statements and has been fact-checked and debunked numerous global news organizations. Apeel Sciences has also partnered with third parties to provide accurate information and has improved transparency on their website to clarify the nature of their products.

Apeel is committed to creating safe, edible, and nature-based solutions. The company aims to protect the integrity of their partners in the fresh food system and ensure that consumers understand the safety and benefits of their products.

