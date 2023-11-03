New Main Theme Song for The Imaginary Film Now Available on Streaming Platforms

Milan Records has recently announced the release of the highly anticipated main theme song for the upcoming anime film The Imaginary on various music streaming platforms. The song, titled “Nothing’s Impossible,” showcases the incredible talents of Grammy award-winning duo A Great Big World and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Rachel Platten. This enchanting piece will be played during the film’s end credits and is sure to captivate audiences.

Infused with a moving piano melody, rousing orchestral strings, and the soaring vocals of Ian Axel and Rachel Platten, “Nothing’s Impossible” encapsulates the essence of The Imaginary. It tells the story of Rudger, the main character, who lives in a world where imaginations can be seen and devoured others. The song beautifully intertwines Rudger’s journey and the incredible friendship he forms in “The Imaginaries Town.”

The collaboration between A Great Big World, known for their remarkable song “Say Something,” and Rachel Platten, whose iconic “Fight Song” has touched the hearts of millions, has resulted in a life-affirming theme song that brings warmth and inspiration. The producer and Studio Ponoc founder, Yoshiaki Nishimura, expresses his gratitude for the creation of “Nothing’s Impossible,” recognizing the gift it is to the film and its viewers.

Based on A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett’s novel of the same name, The Imaginary is a hand-drawn fantasy film directed Yoshiyuki Momose. The film centers around Rudger’s extraordinary adventure with his newfound friends as they risk their own well-being to protect the futures of those they hold dear.

With its captivating music and imaginative storyline, The Imaginary promises to be a visual and auditory feast for anime enthusiasts and fans of heartfelt storytelling alike. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this magical journey when it premieres in Japan on December 15, 2023, and subsequently worldwide in 2024.

FAQ:

Q: Who performs the main theme song for The Imaginary film?

A: The main theme song, titled “Nothing’s Impossible,” is performed A Great Big World and Rachel Platten.

Q: What is the release date of The Imaginary?

A: The film is set to premiere in Japan on December 15, 2023, and will be released worldwide in 2024.

Q: What is The Imaginary film about?

A: The Imaginary follows the story of Rudger, a boy born from a young girl’s imagination, who lives in a world where imaginations can be seen and consumed others. It is a hand-drawn fantasy film filled with adventure and friendship.