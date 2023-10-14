Is it Illegal to Screenshot and Share Private Conversations on Social Media?

Screenshotting and sharing private conversations on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and even LinkedIn has become a common practice. However, a recent video from a lawyer highlights that this act could be a breach of privacy and even a crime.

Under Section 37 of the Nigerian constitution, the privacy of citizens is guaranteed and protected, encompassing their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations, and telegraphic communications. Therefore, sharing a private conversation without the consent of the other person involved can be considered a breach of privacy.

However, there are exceptions to this rule. The legality of publishing a private conversation depends on whether there is a reasonable expectation of privacy. This is determined the content and context of the conversation and whether it would be highly offensive or damaging to a reasonable person.

If the conversation involves sensitive content or criminal activities, there is a strong likelihood that there is a reasonable expectation of privacy. For example, sharing explicit photos or engaging in sexting would generally be considered private, and publishing such conversations can lead to legal consequences.

Before sharing a private conversation, it is important to consider the potential damage it might cause to the other person, the possibility for the post to go viral, and the potential for other crimes to ensue. If you still decide to share the conversation, it is recommended to blur out any identifiable information to avoid further legal issues.

In conclusion, while screenshotting and sharing private conversations on social media can be tempting, it is important to be aware of the potential legal implications. Always consider the expectation of privacy and the potential harm it may cause before deciding to share any private conversations.

– Section 37 of the Nigerian constitution.