The Vernon Boardwalk: Exploring New Jersey’s Slice of the Appalachian Trail

New Jersey may be known for its dense population, but it also boasts a surprising number of beautiful hiking trails. Among them, the Vernon Boardwalk offers a unique adventure through a corner of the famous Appalachian Trail.

As you embark on this 2.6-mile hike, you’ll find yourself immersed in the complex and fascinating history of the trail. Placards along the way provide insights into the trail’s storied past, enhancing the experience and making it feel truly special. The boardwalk and bridges exude a distinct historic vibe that adds to the overall charm of the hike.

The Vernon Boardwalk is a relatively easy hike, ideal for beginners or those looking for a leisurely outdoor experience. Along the way, keep an eye out for the local flora and fauna that call this area home. The trail also features several observation points, offering breathtaking views of the peaceful surrounding landscape.

As the sun sets, the Vernon Boardwalk takes on an enchanting atmosphere, casting a golden aura over the entire park. It’s a truly magical sight that further enhances the beauty of this hike.

To get a glimpse of what awaits you, check out the AllTrails trail listing for more pictures of the Vernon Boardwalk. For information on the amenities available at Maple Grange County Park, visit the Vernon Township website.

Immerse yourself in nature and discover the wonders of the Vernon Boardwalk, a hidden gem along the Appalachian Trail in New Jersey.