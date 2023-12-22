Discover the Charming Vernon Boardwalk on the Appalachian Trail

New Jersey, despite its high population density, offers a surprising number of picturesque hiking trails. Among these, the Vernon Boardwalk stands out as a captivating adventure. This 2.6-mile hike, located in Maple Grange County Park, takes you through a corner of the renowned Appalachian Trail.

As you traverse the Vernon Boardwalk, you’ll encounter informative placards that unravel the fascinating history of this iconic trail. The boardwalk and bridges exude a distinctive historical charm, elevating this simple hike into a truly special experience.

While the trail is even and easy, it presents ample opportunities to spot local flora and fauna. Don’t miss the small observation points along the way, as they offer breathtaking views of the serene surroundings.

For nature enthusiasts, the magic of the Vernon Boardwalk reaches its peak during sunset. As the sun sets, the entire park is bathed in a golden aura, creating a truly enchanting atmosphere.

