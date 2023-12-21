Government Pressure on Speech: Universities vs Social Media Platforms

Summary: The government’s pressure campaigns on both universities and social media platforms have sparked significant debates over free speech and governmental interference. While the pressure on social media platforms has been met with vocal opposition, the pressure on universities has received much less attention. However, both cases raise important constitutional concerns regarding government’s power to influence private speech intermediaries and limit public discourse.

The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress have long pressured social media companies to tackle misinformation and harmful speech on their platforms. On the other side, Republican lawmakers and conservative influencers have criticized this pressure as an infringement on the First Amendment. A lawsuit filed two Republican state attorneys general sought to block the administration from exerting this influence, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in their favor. The Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal on the case.

The government’s pressure on private speech intermediaries can have far-reaching consequences. Private companies, fearing economic or legal consequences, may suppress constitutionally protected speech in response to governmental threats. This raises concerns about the government’s power to control public discourse, which goes against the principles of the First Amendment.

Interestingly, some leaders who criticize the government’s relationship with social media platforms have remained largely silent on the government’s pressure on universities. The pressure on universities, arguably, exceeds what social media platforms have faced. Universities face immediate legal liability under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, and the Department of Education has launched investigations into schools’ handling of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic speech. Congress is even considering a bill to strip schools of federal funding.

While universities must address discrimination and harassment on campus, the pressure to restrict speech that does not fit within the narrow definition of harassment or discrimination raises concerns about the practical exercise of free speech. Government officials’ influence can make it difficult for schools and students to fully exercise their First Amendment rights.

The debate over government pressure on speech in both the university and social media platform contexts highlights the need to protect free speech while addressing legitimate concerns of discrimination and harassment. Striking a balance between these competing interests is vital to uphold the principles of the First Amendment and promote a vibrant public discourse.