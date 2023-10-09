The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2: A Sequel Full of Adventure and Magic

The beloved bell-keeper of Notre Dame, Quasimodo, is back for more thrilling adventures in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2.” Directed Bradley Raymond and written Flip Kobler, Cindy Marcus, and Jule Selbo, this animated sequel takes viewers on a magical journey filled with twists and challenges.

In this sequel, Quasimodo faces a new set of obstacles when a wicked magician named Sarousch hatches an evil plan to steal one of the famous bells of the cathedral. Along the way, Quasimodo finds an unexpected friend in Zephyr, the son of Esmeralda and Phoebus. Together, they must uncover Sarousch’s plot and save Notre Dame from his clutches.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2” features a stellar cast, with Tom Hulce reprising his role as the voice of Quasimodo. Other notable actors include Haley Joel Osment as Zephyr, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Madellaine, and Jason Alexander as Hugo.

To watch and stream “The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2,” you can subscribe to Disney Plus. Simply visit the Disney Plus website or application, sign up with your email address and password, choose a plan, and make the payment. With a Disney Plus subscription, you gain access to a wide collection of movies and TV series across various genres and top studios.

Disney Plus offers three subscription plans to choose from: a monthly Basic Plan for $7.99 with ads, a monthly ad-free Premium Plan for $10.99, or an annual ad-free Premium Plan for $109.99.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2” is a heartwarming tale that continues the story of Quasimodo and his journey of self-discovery. It is a must-watch for fans of the original film and anyone who enjoys animated adventures filled with magic and friendship.

