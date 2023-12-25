A Stunning Residence: The Open Corner House

Summary: The Open Corner House, featured in the Netflix film “Leave the World Behind,” captivates viewers with its beauty and intriguing design. Designed architect John Patrick Winberry, this 5,200 square feet home offers stunning views and natural light. Although not currently available for purchase, it continues to garner attention and admiration.

The Open Corner House, known for its striking presence in the Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind,” stands as a testament to architectural brilliance. Originally a farmhouse, this remarkable property underwent a transformation after a devastating fire destroyed the original French-style house. Architect John Patrick Winberry took charge, resulting in a breathtaking design that was completed in 2019.

At first glance, the Open Corner House’s aesthetic appeal captures the imagination. However, its design offers far more than meets the eye. The architectural firm, The Up Studio, implemented extraordinary elements to ensure the residence would bathe in natural light throughout the seasons. Additionally, the strategic design allows for stunning views from the primary spaces, providing an enhanced sense of tranquility and connection to nature.

Netflix recognized the significance of the Open Corner House and enlisted The Up Studio to recreate the soundstage replica with utmost accuracy, as confirmed Architectural Digest. While the film adaptation showcases an in-law suite in the basement, this addition was exclusive to the movie and does not exist in the original property.

Visitors are drawn to the Open Corner House’s elegance and charm, but unfortunately, the residence is not currently available for purchase. As we revel in its allure through photographs and cinematic portrayal, one cannot help but be captivated its grandeur. The Open Corner House serves as a reminder of the transformative power of architectural ingenuity, leaving an indelible mark on those who encounter it.