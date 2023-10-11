Navigating the Digital Art Market: A Guide to Instagram

In the world of art, access to opportunities and exposure can often feel limited due to gatekeeping practices. However, Instagram has emerged as a powerful tool for artists, collectors, and dealers to connect and showcase their work. With its visual-centric platform, Instagram has become the virtual marketplace of choice for the art world.

According to a study Statista, a staggering 87% of buyers are now using Instagram to discover new artists. This makes it crucial for artists to have a strong presence on the platform. Auctioneer Simon de Pury compares the role Instagram plays for visual artists to what YouTube did for musicians a decade ago. Many emerging artists are being “discovered” leading contemporary art galleries through their Instagram profiles.

To navigate the digital art market successfully on Instagram, it is important to curate your feed strategically. Start following art schools and art commerce accounts such as Saatchi Art, Rise Art, and Artfinder. This will provide you with a diverse range of art and artists to explore. Consider creating a separate Instagram account dedicated solely to following artists and galleries you admire. The algorithm will work in your favor, showing you content from artists who experiment in similar styles.

Using Instagram as a diary, phonebook, and catalog can help you stay connected and organized. Emerging curator Mariana Baião Santos recommends saving artworks in folders and following artists you like to stay updated. With a plethora of content available, it’s crucial to filter through the noise and focus on accounts that align with your interests.

Instagram has revolutionized the way artists exhibit their work and connect with the art world. By utilizing the platform effectively, artists can expand their reach and attract potential buyers and gallery representation. Embrace the art of navigating the digital world, and let Instagram be your gateway to success.

