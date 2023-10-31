New App Lapse Challenges the Social Media Status Quo

A new photo app called Lapse has emerged in the ever-evolving world of social media platforms, aiming to capture the essence of the analog era while providing a fresh take on photo sharing. With its tagline “friends not followers,” Lapse distinguishes itself from the competition promoting a more intimate experience devoid of the pressures associated with seeking validation from strangers.

Similar to the popular Dispo app, Lapse encourages users to snap photos in a style reminiscent of disposable cameras, harkening back to the nostalgic days of analog photography. After capturing an image, users must wait for it to “develop” within the app, adding an air of anticipation and excitement. Once ready, users can either choose to share their photos with their Lapse friends or keep them private for personal viewing. The app also ensures authenticity prohibiting any alterations or edits to the pictures.

Lapse differentiates itself further eliminating public “like” counts and instead allowing friends to react to photos using emojis, fostering a more supportive and engaging environment. The creators of Lapse, brothers Dan and Ben Silvertown, recognized the need for a social media platform that strikes a balance between the vast reach of major networks like TikTok and the intimacy of a group chat. Their aim is to fill the gap left other social networks and provide users with a more meaningful connection to their inner circle.

As Lapse continues to gain momentum and climbs the ranks on the Apple App Store’s free chart, users like Maria Rendon from Woodbridge, VA, are drawn to the app’s film-like aesthetic, invoking a sense of nostalgia. Rendon, an avid Instagram user, appreciates Lapse’s return to the simplicity of photo sharing, highlighting the app’s ability to recapture the essence of early Instagram. Another user, Ann-Abele Blassingame, views Lapse as a more casual space for sharing photos, distinct from their Instagram presence dedicated to art marketing.

While Lapse’s invitation-only and referral-based approach has received mixed feedback, the app’s rapid rise suggests that the strategy is resonating with users. However, the question remains whether Lapse can maintain its current popularity in the long term. Concerns about potential glitches and technical issues have been raised, but user feedback has been valuable in addressing and rectifying these problems.

As Lapse continues to shape the landscape of photo-sharing apps, it presents a refreshing alternative in an oversaturated market. By prioritizing authentic connections, embracing nostalgia, and cultivating a supportive community, Lapse challenges the status quo of traditional social media platforms. Whether it can sustain its initial success and carve out its own niche remains to be seen, but for now, Lapse certainly captivates users seeking a departure from the ordinary.

FAQ

1. Is Lapse available to everyone?

No, Lapse is currently available invitation only. Newcomers must receive an invitation and invite five people to join before gaining access to the app.

2. Can photos be edited or altered in Lapse?

No, Lapse emphasizes authenticity and prohibits any alterations or edits to photos. The app aims to bring back the simplicity of early photo-based social media platforms.

3. How do users react to photos on Lapse?

Instead of public “like” counts, Lapse allows friends to react to photos using emojis, fostering a more supportive and engaging environment.

4. What is the draw of Lapse for users?

Many users are drawn to Lapse’s nostalgic appeal, as the app invokes a film-like aesthetic reminiscent of the analog era. Lapse offers a return to the simplicity of early photo-sharing apps like Instagram.