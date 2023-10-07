Hot Girls, Drake, and Stomach Issues: The Link Between Anxiety and GI Symptoms

It is a well-known saying among young women on TikTok that “hot girls have stomach issues.” Turns out, Drake does too. The Grammy-winning rapper shared in a recent episode of his radio show that he’s taking a break from music to focus on his health and deal with his chronic stomach problems. This announcement has drawn comparisons to the TikTok phrase, and although it may sound absurd, there is actually some truth to it.

Research has shown that stress and anxiety, which women and Gen Z experience more than men and other generations, respectively, are directly connected to stomach pain. Women have a higher prevalence of anxiety disorders, such as panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and specific phobias. Women also tend to attach positive associations to worry more often than men, which may contribute to their higher rates of anxiety.

The connection between stress, anxiety, and stomach pain lies in the strong relationship between the brain and gut. This connection is through a branch of the central nervous system, and it impacts the movement of waste through the intestines and stomach, as well as the balance of gut bacteria. These factors can cause discomfort and gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms when out of balance.

Gen Zers, who have lived through a global pandemic and faced numerous societal challenges, have reported the worst mental health out of any generation. This further contributes to the prevalence of chronic stomach issues among young women. In response, a TikTok trend has emerged where women share their experiences with chronic stomach issues, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The trend not only raises awareness about these health issues but also aims to normalize them. In doing so, women are reclaiming their own narratives and challenging societal beauty standards that link health issues to attractiveness. However, some argue that this trend may unintentionally perpetuate harmful rhetoric tying health issues to one’s desirability.

In conclusion, the saying that “hot girls have stomach issues” not only resonates with Drake’s recent announcement but also highlights the link between anxiety and gastrointestinal symptoms. Women, who experience higher rates of anxiety disorders, often face chronic stomach issues. This connection underscores the importance of addressing mental health and promoting a better understanding of how stress and anxiety impact physical well-being.

