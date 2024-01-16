Dominic Sessa: From High School Theatre to Hollywood Stardom

Dominic Sessa’s plans for his senior year of high school were centered around playing hockey at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. However, a broken femur and the school’s winter activity requirement led him to discover a passion for theatre. Suddenly, a new plan emerged – drama school.

Little did Sessa know that his talent would catch the eye of a Hollywood casting director who was scouting Deerfield as a potential filming location. That director turned out to be Alexander Payne, known for his critically acclaimed films like Election, Sideways, and The Descendants. Sessa was cast in Payne’s new film, The Holdovers, marking his debut on the silver screen.

In The Holdovers, Sessa plays Angus Tully, a sullen teenager left behind at boarding school during Christmas. He stars alongside Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, delivering a standout performance that has garnered praise during this awards season.

Sessa’s portrayal of Angus is captivating, showcasing his ability to convey emotions with subtle nuances. His character resonates with audiences, as both Sessa and Angus share experiences of being outsiders in the insulated world of New England boarding schools. Despite the differences in their backgrounds, Sessa avoided injecting too much of his own personal experiences into the role, allowing Angus to take on a life of his own.

On set, Sessa received valuable advice from his co-stars and director. They encouraged him to trust his instincts, stay authentic, and not overthink his performance. Their guidance led to a natural and mature portrayal of Angus, solidifying Sessa’s talent as both an actor and individual.

Off-screen, Sessa remains grounded and focused on his craft. Unlike many of his peers, he does not prioritize social media or celebrity status. Instead, he is devoted to making meaningful films that evoke emotions in audiences. For Sessa, the attention he desires is solely focused on his work and the impact it can have on viewers.

Dominic Sessa’s journey from high school theatre to Hollywood stardom is a testament to his talent and dedication. With his breakout performance in The Holdovers, he has left an indelible mark on the industry, and we can eagerly anticipate his future endeavors in film.