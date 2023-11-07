Introducing Black November: Hisense Pre-Black Friday Sale

November is officially becoming the month of deals with retailers like Hisense embracing the trend of early sales. In what seems like a continuous stream of discounts, Hisense has kicked off its Pre-Black Friday Sale. And trust us, you don’t want to miss out on these incredible offers!

Hisense, known for its high-quality TVs and soundbars, has partnered with Amazon to bring you the best deals on their products. From smart TVs to top-notch soundbars, there’s something for everyone in this sale. But hurry, the sale dates are from November 6th to November 12th, so you need to act fast!

Here are some of the standout deals from the Hisense Pre-Black Friday Sale:

1. Hisense 50 R6G Series 4K UHD Roku TV – Get $210 off and take home this stunning TV for just $239.99.

2. Hisense 75″ A6H Series 4K UHD Google TV – Save $202 on this cutting-edge TV and bring it home for only $498.00.

3. Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – Enhance your TV’s audio experience with this soundbar, now on sale for $319.99, a discount of $130.

These are just a few examples of the amazing deals you can find during the Hisense Pre-Black Friday Sale. Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system at a fraction of the cost.

FAQ

Q: When is the Hisense Pre-Black Friday Sale?

A: The Hisense Pre-Black Friday Sale runs from November 6th to November 12th.

Q: Where can I find these deals?

A: All the deals can be found on Amazon.

Q: Are these prices subject to change?

A: Yes, prices are subject to change, so we recommend checking the current prices on Amazon.

Q: Is there a discount on soundbars?

A: Yes, the Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is on sale for $319.99, with a $130 discount.

Q: Will there be more deals in Black November?

A: While we can’t predict the future, it’s likely that more retailers will start offering deals throughout November, leading up to Black Friday. Stay tuned for more updates!

Get ready to make the most of Black November with the Hisense Pre-Black Friday Sale. Upgrade your home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. Happy shopping!