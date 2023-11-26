The Rise of Foreign Influencers in China’s Nationalist Narrative

Australian swimmer Mack Horton had just won Olympic Gold in Rio de Janeiro, but it was not enough to quell the anger inside him. He resented silver medalist Sun Yang, a Chinese swimmer who had previously been suspended for a drug testing violation. Enter David Gulasi, an Australian living in China and a social media influencer with a large following. Advised his agency to pick a fight with Horton, Gulasi publicly criticized the Australian swimmer, invoking Chinese nationalism.

This incident was just a glimpse of the growing phenomenon of foreign influencers being used to promote Chinese nationalism. Initially dismissed as novelties or troublemakers, social media stars like Gulasi tapped into the wave of Chinese patriotism, gaining popularity in Beijing and stirring up controversy back home.

These influencers, who were once managed agencies focused on boosting sales of various products, have now become part of a larger network of state-backed operations. Chinese agencies are increasingly enlisting these influencers to shape public opinion domestically and globally. According to Fergus Ryan, a researcher for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Chinese government aims to cultivate a group of “foreign mouths,” “foreign pens,” and “foreign brains” who can amplify the state’s narrative.

Through these influencers, the Chinese state hopes to maintain the credibility of its narrative within the confines of its Great Firewall and deflect domestic criticism while critiquing international responses to issues like Chinese-US competition, COVID-19, and human rights disputes. This strategy has also led to some of these influencers’ videos, such as those addressing the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, gaining traction on platforms like YouTube.

To further strengthen its influencer network, the Chinese government has established multilingual influencer studios and partnerships with tech companies like ByteDance and Tencent. These efforts seek to incubate both domestic and foreign influencers who can reach younger global audiences.

However, it is essential to recognize that these influencers are often serving as mouthpieces for the Chinese government, presenting state narratives as independent and spontaneous viewpoints. This alignment with state narratives reflects Chinese President Xi Jinping’s agenda of establishing a strong international discourse power that aligns with China’s national strength.

As the Chinese government continues to elevate the role of foreign influencers in shaping its nationalist narrative, questions arise about the authenticity and objectivity of the information being disseminated. These influencers, once seen as outsiders, now find themselves in the center of a complex communication strategy designed to control the narrative on China’s terms.

