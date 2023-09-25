The Innovations Behind Netflix’s DVD-By-Mail Service

Netflix, which is shutting down its DVD-by-mail service this week after 25 years of operation, owed its success to innovative behind-the-scenes technology. While DVD-by-mail may seem like an ancient technology in the streaming era, Netflix’s DVD service was far from low-tech. In order to ship over 5 billion discs to millions of subscribers, the company embraced automation and machine learning, laying the foundation for its global streaming business.

In the early days, Netflix relied on manual labor to fulfill DVD orders. However, as the subscriber base grew, it became clear that this approach was unsustainable. To automate the process, Netflix introduced machines to stuff and sort its iconic red envelopes. In addition, the company commissioned Bronway, an Ireland-based company, to create a custom machine called the “automated rental return machine” (ARRM), which would handle the processing of returned DVDs.

The ARRM consisted of two carousels loaded with incoming mail and used pneumatic arms to perform tasks such as opening envelopes, inspecting and cleaning discs, and adding them to the inventory system. This automation significantly reduced the number of employees required to manage the DVD hubs.

Automation not only reduced labor costs but also improved accuracy and customer satisfaction. Machines were more reliable in handling tasks such as sorting and identifying discs, preventing mix-ups and ensuring that customers received the correct DVDs. Netflix’s custom-designed ARRM even had a high-precision scanner to detect physical imperfections on discs. However, the scanner’s accuracy was not as great as expected, leading to some challenges in identifying unplayable discs.

Despite its eventual decline in popularity, Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service played a significant role in the company’s history. The innovative automation and machine learning technologies developed during this time set the stage for Netflix’s transition into the dominant streaming platform it is today.

