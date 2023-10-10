The Haunting of Hill House: A Supernatural Miniseries Available to Stream on Netflix

﻿

The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural miniseries that tells the story of five siblings who, as children, lived in a haunted house and were traumatized the paranormal activities they experienced. Conceptualized Mike Flanagan and based on a novel of the same name Shirley Jackson, the ten-episode season takes us on a journey through their lives, both as children and as adults forced to return to the residence due to another tragedy.

The cast of The Haunting of Hill House delivers exceptional performances, with Carla Gugino and Michiel Huisman shining in their roles. They are supported an impressive ensemble cast, including Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, and Oscar winner Timothy Hutton.

If you are intrigued the chilling atmosphere and want to watch The Haunting of Hill House, the series is available to stream on Netflix.

The Haunting of Hill House synopsis can be described as a fractured family, the Crains, confronting haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that forced them to leave.

So, if you are ready to embark on a haunting journey full of mystery and suspense, head over to Netflix and start streaming The Haunting of Hill House today.

