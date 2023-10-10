The Avengers Cast Keeps in Touch with a WhatsApp Group Chat

The cast of the Avengers, known for their strong bond on and off-screen, revealed in an old interview that they have a WhatsApp group chat to stay in touch. Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd shared some interesting details about the chat.

According to the actors, Robert Downey Jr. is the most active member of the group chat, along with Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo. Hemsworth mentioned that he is often unresponsive because the chat takes place on his American number, and when he flies into America, he has to catch up with 40 days of messages.

Interestingly, Jeremy Renner is known for sending videos that you wouldn’t want to play in front of others. Hemsworth jokingly referred to him as a “sicko” and mentioned that there are sometimes incriminating things in the chat. Scarlett Johansson advised anyone considering a career in public office to avoid joining the chat.

In a funny exchange, Hemsworth suggested that the group should delete all their messages at once. Johansson revealed that Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine, has unsuccessfully tried to leave the chat multiple times.

The Avengers’ WhatsApp group chat offers fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and humor shared the cast members off-screen. It highlights their strong bond even when they are not working on the set of the world’s biggest movie franchise.

