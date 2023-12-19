Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker Engage in Online Feud

In a recent social media post, tennis player Nick Kyrgios expressed his discontent with fellow tennis star Boris Becker, labeling him as “ridiculous.” The exchange was part of an ongoing feud between the two athletes, with Kyrgios asserting that modern-day players would outperform those from previous eras. Becker retaliated questioning why Kyrgios would speak about a sport he seemingly despises, further referencing his lack of success and recent venture into OnlyFans.

The quarrel escalated as Kyrgios took a thinly veiled swipe at Becker’s legal issues, alluding to his imprisonment for concealing assets during a bankruptcy declaration. Becker responded urging Kyrgios to show respect for past players and acknowledge their contributions to the sport. He emphasized that without the accomplishments of legends, tennis would not have the financial rewards and extensive publicity it enjoys today.

Kyrgios retaliated asserting that he has attracted millions of new fans and enhanced the financial prospects for everyone involved in tennis. Additionally, he highlighted his ability to create a successful career off the court without relying on external support. The heated exchange continued as both players traded barbs online.

Unfortunately, Kyrgios’ tennis career has been marred injuries, resulting in his withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open. His absence will mark the second consecutive year he misses his home slam. Despite this setback, fellow tennis player Jess Pegula expressed admiration for Kyrgios’ talent and intelligence on the court. She lamented his absence from recent tournaments, emphasizing his potential for success and entertaining gameplay.

As the public eagerly awaits further developments in the ongoing feud between Kyrgios and Becker, it is evident that the clash of opinions and egos has taken center stage. The tennis community continues to be divided the heated exchanges, with fans intrigued the verbal sparring between these two outspoken athletes.