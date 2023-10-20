The Guilty: How to Watch and Stream the Film

The Guilty is a 2021 American crime thriller film directed Antoine Fuqua. It is a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Joe Baylor, a demoted police officer who works the night shift at a 911 call center. When he receives a call from a kidnapped woman, he must race against time to save her, using only the information she can provide him with over the phone.

For those interested in watching The Guilty via streaming services, the film is available on Netflix. Netflix is a popular subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch various types of content, including TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more, on a wide range of devices such as TVs, computers, smartphones, and tablets. Netflix offers a significant selection of both licensed and original programming.

To watch The Guilty on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan. Netflix offers different plans, including a standard plan with ads, a standard plan without ads, and a premium plan with additional features.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers three different payment plans:

– Standard Plan with Ads ($6.99 per month): This plan provides access to most movies and TV shows on Netflix but includes ads before or during the content. It allows users to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

– Standard Plan ($15.49 per month): This plan is ad-free and includes all the features of the Standard Plan with Ads. Additionally, users can download content on two supported devices and have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

– Premium Plan ($19.99 per month): This plan includes all the features of the Standard Plan, but it supports up to four devices at a time and offers content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

In The Guilty, Joe Baylor, a demoted police officer, finds himself in a tense situation when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman. The film explores the challenges he faces as he tries to save her.

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change, and the information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Sources: The Guilty (2021 film), Netflix.