Netflix Adds Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to Gaming Catalog

Netflix has announced the addition of the highly popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) trilogy to its gaming catalog. Available on Netflix Games, this trilogy includes GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of these games on the streaming platform. The company confirmed the launch date of December 14 on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Netflix. Now, players can finally get their hands on these beloved titles.

It’s important to note that these games are the Definitive Edition entries, with revamped graphics and modified soundtracks compared to the original versions. While these changes have sparked some divisive opinions among fans, it’s great to see Netflix offering these updated versions.

Interestingly, this release comes shortly after Rockstar Games unveiled the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. The highly anticipated title, set for a 2025 release, is currently only confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Netflix venturing into the gaming industry has been a game-changer, providing subscribers with more opportunities for entertainment. With the addition of renowned titles like the GTA trilogy, the streaming giant continues to diversify its offerings and cater to the interests of a wide audience.

So, if you’re a fan of open-world adventure and high-octane action, grab your controller and dive into the streets of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas on Netflix. Get ready for thrilling missions, memorable characters, and hours of non-stop entertainment.