October 2023 Green League: Who’s Up and Who’s Down in the UK’s Green Parties?

Every month, Bright Green provides a comprehensive analysis of the UK’s Green Parties examining their social media presence. In order to make it into the Green League, individuals must be members of one of the UK’s Green Parties and have a minimum of 25,000 followers across all their social media channels or at least 20,000 followers on a single social media platform.

In the October 2023 Green League, 18 individuals secured their positions, maintaining the same order as the previous month. Leading the table is Green MP Caroline Lucas, with over 500,000 more followers across all her social media channels than second-placed Natalie Bennett. Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, remains the highest-ranked Scot in the league, along with former MEP Magid Magid, making up the four Greens with over 100,000 followers.

Although the positions did not change, there were notable increases in followers among some individuals. Green peer Jenny Jones and Caroline Lucas were the only two Greens who gained more than 1,000 followers in the last month. Other notable increases were seen in the following of Rupert Read, Zack Polanski, and Carla Denyer.

Examining specific platforms, Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer remains the most followed Green on TikTok, with nearly 2,000 more followers than Natalie Bennett in second place. Patrick Harvie maintains his lead on Mastodon with over 5,000 followers, nearly double that of Molly Scott Cato in second place. Caroline Lucas boasts the highest number of followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Threads, with over 20,000 followers on Threads alone, which is six times more than Magid Magid in second place.

Outside of the top 18, there were individuals who displayed substantial movements. Among those likely to enter the Green League in future months are Maggie Chapman MSP and Tom Scott, campaigns coordinator for the Green Party of England and Wales, who each have over 20,000 followers across their social media channels.

The October 2023 Green League showcases the influence and reach of individuals within the UK’s Green Parties, highlighting the power of social media in shaping political conversations and engaging with wider audiences.

Sources:

– Bright Green