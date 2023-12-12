The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6 Now Streaming on Netflix

The beloved baking competition is back with a festive twist in The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6. Contestants go head-to-head for the title of Christmas Star Baker as they showcase their skills in making classic Christmas treats such as mince pies, snow globe cakes, gingerbread houses, and Yule logs. Led judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, this special promises to bring joy and delicious holiday cheer.

The star-studded cast of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6 includes Matt Lucas, Pre Leith, and Noel Fielding, along with special appearances Paul Hollywood, Tom Allen, and Sandi Toksvig. With such talented bakers and entertaining hosts, the show is sure to be a treat for viewers.

If you want to catch all the festive baking action, you can easily stream The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6 on Netflix. Netflix is a popular subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of video content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, anime, and stand-up specials. You can access Netflix on various devices such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, and streaming devices.

Netflix offers different plans for different needs.

Don’t miss out on the festive baking extravaganza! Stream The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6 on Netflix and indulge in the delicious creations of talented bakers from past seasons.