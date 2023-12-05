Find Out Where to Stream The Good Detective Season 2

Are you a fan of crime dramas? Then you won’t want to miss out on The Good Detective Season 2. This South Korean series, directed Jo Nam-gook, follows two detectives with different investigative styles as they work together to solve complex cases.

Helmed Kang Do-chang, a seasoned detective with 18 years of experience, and Oh Ji-hyuk, a younger detective who has been on the force for about a decade, The Good Detective Season 2 delves into their distinct approaches to crime-solving. As they tackle a variety of challenging cases, they must also navigate their personal differences and overcome obstacles.

The main characters in the series are portrayed Son Hyun-joo as Kang Do-chang and Jang Seung-jo as Oh Ji-hyuk. The second season also features talented actors such as Cha Rae-hyung, Jung Soon-won, Kim Ji-hoon, Jo Hee-bong, and Son Jong-hak.

Now, let’s talk about where you can stream The Good Detective Season 2. Look no further than Netflix, one of the leading global video-on-demand streaming services. Netflix offers a vast library of shows, movies, and documentaries for subscribers to enjoy.

Don't miss out on the gripping crime-solving and thrilling investigations in The Good Detective Season 2.