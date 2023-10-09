Netflix Receives “Hold” Rating in Recent Analyst Report

In a recent report, research analysts at Needham & Company LLC reissued their “hold” rating for Netflix’s stock (NASDAQ: NFLX). Other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. which lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a price target of $325.00 on Netflix shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective to $475.00 and gave Netflix a “buy” rating. Bank of America increased their target price to $525.00 with a “buy” rating, and Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix to $525.00 with a “buy” rating. Two research analysts have rated the stock as a sell, fourteen have given it a hold rating, and twenty-three have given it a buy rating, resulting in a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) opened at $381.51 on Monday, with a market capitalization of $169.07 billion. The company has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix’s stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.80. The company reported quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th, with an EPS of $3.29, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85. Netflix’s return on equity is 19.76% and its net margin is 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion.

In recent insider transactions, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th, with an average price of $450.00 per share, totaling $424,350.00. Chairman Reed Hastings also sold 17,717 shares of the stock on Monday, October 2nd. Insiders have sold a total of 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of Netflix’s stock.

Netflix is a leading provider of entertainment services, offering TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company allows members to stream content through various internet-connected devices.

Sources:

– Needham & Company LLC

– JPMorgan Chase & Co.

– Benchmark

– Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

– Bank of America

– Canaccord Genuity Group

– MarketBeat.com