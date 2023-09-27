The Golden Bachelor: Where to Watch the Premiere

ABC’s new spinoff series, The Golden Bachelor, is set to premiere on Thursday, September 28th at 8/7c. The show follows 71-year-old Gerry Turner as he embarks on the challenging adventure of dating 22 women within his own age group. One contestant to look out for is Patty James, also known as the mother of former Bachelor Matt James.

If you’re wondering where to watch the premiere of The Golden Bachelor, you have a couple of options. Both FuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer live streaming of the show. They also provide free trials for new subscribers, so you can stream the premiere for free before making a commitment.

FuboTV is a sports-focused streaming service but offers over 100 live TV channels in its standard package. For $74.99 a month after the free trial, you’ll have access to channels like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. In addition to live TV, FuboTV also offers on-demand shows and movies, as well as the ability to record your favorite TV shows.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV, providing many of the same channels and features. Their base package, priced at $74.99 a month after the trial period, offers a little over 75 live TV channels. You can check out all of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages on their website.

So, whether you choose FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, you can enjoy the premiere of The Golden Bachelor and follow Gerry Turner’s journey as he navigates the world of dating in his golden years.

