The Golden Bachelor: Episode Five Premiere and Live Streaming Options

Episode five of the captivating spinoff series, The Golden Bachelor, is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8/7c. The show features the irresistible charm of Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old patriarch from Indiana and the first-ever Golden Bachelor. This groundbreaking series proves that love stories only get better with age, offering a refreshing perspective on romance.

For viewers eager to catch the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor, there are two convenient live streaming options available: FuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Both FuboTV and DirecTV Stream serve as alternatives to traditional cable, providing a wide range of live TV channels and additional features.

FuboTV, although initially centered around sports, has expanded its offerings to include over 100 live TV channels in its standard package. For $74.99 per month, subscribers gain access to channels such as ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, MTV, and many more. FuboTV also offers an on-demand library of shows and movies, as well as the ability to record favorite TV shows.

Similarly, DirecTV Stream presents a comprehensive lineup of channels and features. The base package, available for $74.99 per month, offers over 75 live TV channels. The channel packages provided DirecTV Stream can be explored further on their website [source-link].

Given the increasing popularity of streaming services, both FuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for new subscribers. This allows viewers to watch the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor, and other content, at no cost before deciding on a subscription.

The Golden Bachelor continues to captivate audiences with its unique approach to love and relationship. Tune in to episode five on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8/7c, and discover the enchanting world of Gerry Turner and his pursuit of romance. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary journey!

