Is Social Media Failing Us in Times of Conflict?

Social media has become the primary platform for witnessing violence and cruelty in active war zones, as demonstrated the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, this is not a new phenomenon. The history of war has always been intertwined with media, from the Gulf War exemplifying the power of cable news to the Arab Spring showcasing the democratization of journalism through social media.

In the present day, our information environment is broken due to the poorly maintained social media infrastructure and the lack of responsibility displayed platform owners. Elon Musk, owner of X, has interacted with doctored videos and endorsed accounts that spread false information and anti-Semitism. Similarly, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has shown reluctance to amplify news media on his platform, stating concerns about risks and overstating the company’s role.

This highlights the cracks in major social platforms, which have grown less relevant in recent years. Users are increasingly moving to smaller competitors or leaving social media altogether. The internet has become dense with information, but reliable sources are harder to find amidst the chaos. The once-aspirational global town square offered platforms like Facebook and Twitter is now in ruins, overrun an overabundance of unreliable information.

The decline of these platforms is not accidental. Elon Musk has intentionally dismantled X’s previous architecture, including the verification system for public figures, leading to a loss of trust and safety. Anyone can now pay for a verification badge, leading to an influx of scam artists and disinformation peddlers. Facebook and Meta, its parent company, have also made changes to prioritize personal posts over news media, resulting in an erosion of trusted sources and an increase in viral garbage and clickbait content.

This fragmented landscape presents a dilemma for users. Social media can be a valuable news-gathering tool, but it is also prone to misinformation and requires individuals to navigate through a sea of lies and half-truths. The psychological toll of constantly being exposed to violent and graphic content can also be detrimental.

As we grapple with these challenges, it is essential to seek out reliable and trusted sources of information outside of social media platforms. Podcasts, influencers, and creators on platforms like TikTok may offer alternative avenues for news consumption. Ultimately, it is crucial to prioritize being well-informed without compromising our mental well-being.

