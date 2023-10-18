The Polyvagal Theory: Understanding the Impact of “Glimmers”

Social media platforms have become a hub for popular trends and viral sensations. One such trend that has gained significant attention is the concept of “glimmers.” Coined Deb Dana, a renowned certified clinical social worker specializing in complex trauma, glimmers are small moments in our daily lives that evoke a sense of safety and calm within our nervous system.

Traditionally, triggers are known to activate the fight or flight response, igniting a surge of stress hormones and heightening our sense of alertness. However, glimmers work in the opposite way. They create a soothing and peaceful sensation that contributes to a state of relaxation.

These glimmers are not grand and extravagant experiences of joy, safety, or connection. Instead, they manifest as subtle micro-moments that gradually shape our nervous system. It is precisely these gentle encounters that begin to cultivate a sense of safety within us.

By understanding and recognizing glimmers, individuals can tap into the potential for healing and regulation. Whether it’s a serene sunset, a warm hug, or a kind word, these simple moments hold immense power in soothing our nervous system and promoting well-being.

The concept of glimmers has garnered attention due to its implications in trauma therapy. By incorporating glimmers into therapeutic techniques, practitioners can create safe spaces that aid in restoring a sense of security and trust in individuals who have experienced trauma.

While glimmers have gained significant recognition through social media, it is important to attribute their origin to Deb Dana. In her groundbreaking 2018 book, The Polyvagal Theory in Therapy, Dana first introduced the concept and shed light on its potential for healing.

In summary, glimmers refer to small moments in our daily lives that elicit a serene and calming response within our nervous system. Acknowledging and embracing these micro-moments can have a profound impact on our overall well-being and serve as powerful tools in the healing process.