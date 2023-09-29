“Girlfriend Effect” Trend on TikTok: Are Men’s Fashion Choices Influenced Their Partners?

The “girlfriend effect” has become a popular trend on TikTok, where couples showcase how men seem to upgrade their fashion sense under the influence of their girlfriends. Videos using the hashtag #girlfriendeffect have gained over 11 million views in the last week alone. The trend emerged as a response to the facetious phenomenon known as “boyfriend air,” where women supposedly start dating men and their style takes a hit.

Content creator Gabe Escobar gained significant attention for sharing a series of photos depicting how his style has evolved since he began dating his girlfriend over a year ago. Escobar noted that prior to his relationship, he lacked knowledge and guidance on what to wear, unlike the abundance of girl fashion advice content on platforms like TikTok. However, since being in a serious relationship, Escobar has someone who cares enough to give him honest feedback and suggestions on his fashion choices. His girlfriend even created a Pinterest board of outfit ideas and sent him a list of fashion staples to take abroad.

While many viewers applaud the men for their stylistic changes and commend the effort their girlfriends put in, others criticize the trend for promoting a homogenous and “Instagrammable” look. Critics argue that these men may be suppressing their individual styles to conform to a minimalist aesthetic popular on social media.

Content creator Wildlin Pierrevil has spoken out against the uniformity of men’s “after” outfits, pointing out that their starting outfits often showcased more individuality. Pierrevil suggests that helping individuals develop their tastes and execute their own styles is more valuable than asking them to abandon their personal style in favor of their partners’.

It is important to note that for Escobar and others participating in the trend, changing their style was not about meeting a certain aesthetic but finding what made them feel their best. Escobar emphasizes that he never had a style, and his girlfriend’s influence has helped him discover his own unique fashion sense.

In conclusion, the “girlfriend effect” trend on TikTok highlights the influence partners can have on each other’s fashion choices. While some celebrate these changes, others raise concerns about the pressure to conform to a certain aesthetic. It is ultimately up to individuals to balance seeking inspiration and expressing their own personal style.

