TikTok’s “Giant Woman” Trend: How to Create the Illusion of Being a Giant

The popular video-sharing app TikTok is known for its creative and unique content, and users are constantly finding new ways to showcase their imagination. One of the latest trends taking TikTok storm is the “giant woman” trend, where users create the illusion of being giants without the use of filters or photoshopping.

The trend involves clever camera angles and the use of props to make it appear as though someone is handing an object to a much taller individual. The videos are filmed in a way that makes it seem like one person is a human handing a gift to a giant.

The trend gained traction after a video user @rjchumbley went viral, showing someone handing a bottle of mouthwash to a “giant.” Around the same time, user @su_gem_edits created a sound that perfectly fit the trend, featuring a clip from the animated series Steven Universe. This sound has been used in over 22.7K videos.

To participate in the “giant woman” trend, users can use creative camera angles to create the illusion of height. This can be achieved using a wide-angle lens or filming from above when the non-giant is kneeling or squatting on the ground. When filming the giant, a low angle can be used to elongate the body and create an impressive vantage point.

Props also play a crucial role in the trend. Oversized objects held the non-giant are typically swapped for regular-sized alternatives when handed to the giant. On the other hand, if the non-giant’s item is average-sized, the giant can hold a smaller version of the same object.

The hashtag #giantwoman has earned an impressive 684.9 million views on TikTok, while the related tag #agiantwoman has garnered an additional 45.8 million views.

With a bit of movie magic and imagination, anyone can transform into a “giant woman” on TikTok. The trend showcases the creativity and ingenuity of users on the platform, offering a unique and visually captivating experience.

