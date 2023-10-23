TikTok Trend: Scream’s Ghostface Takes Over Profiles in Spooky Season

Halloween is approaching and it’s no surprise that TikTok users are embracing the horror-themed spirit of the season. One popular trend has emerged, involving the iconic Ghostface mask from the movie Scream.

In this trend, TikTok users are changing their profile pictures to the famous and eerie Ghostface mask just in time for October 31. By doing so, they join the “Scream Cult” and connect with thousands of others who have also adopted Ghostface as their profile photo. This allows them to gain followers and participate in the Halloween festivities.

This trend originated in 2021 when the profile picture change to Ghostface became popular in anticipation of the release of the upcoming Scream film scheduled for January 2022. Fans of the franchise eagerly shared their excitement for the movie showcasing the Ghostface mask as their profile picture.

It’s worth noting that Ghostface is not the first character to dominate TikTok profile pictures. Previously, TikTok users transformed their profiles to feature images of singer Lana Del Rey and even random hamsters.

As Halloween draws nearer, the platform is flooded with more Scream and Ghostface-related content. So, if you come across several accounts with Ghostface avatars, you’ll know why.

