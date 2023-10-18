How to Watch and Stream “The Ghost” (2022) on Netflix

“The Ghost” (2022) is a thrilling Telugu-language crime drama movie written and directed Praveen Sattaru. The film follows the story of Vikram, an Interpol officer with a troubled past, who takes on the responsibility of cleansing the crime world of Dubai. After retiring, he must save his loved ones, especially his sister Anu, from impending dangers.

Starring Nagarjuna as Vikram Naidu, the film also features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Ravi Verma, and Manish Chaudhuri, among others.

If you’re eager to watch “The Ghost” (2022), you can do so streaming it on Netflix. The film was released on October 5, 2022, and has a runtime of 138 minutes.

To watch “The Ghost” (2022) on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and also allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, users can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but supports four devices simultaneously and provides content in Ultra HD. Subscribers can download content on up to six devices and have the option to add up to two extra members outside their household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

“The Ghost” (2022) synopsis is as follows:

“An ex-Interpol officer wreaks havoc and sends shock waves across the global underworld but goes missing in action, only to reemerge years later for his beloved family.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided here is accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– The Ghost (2022) on Netflix