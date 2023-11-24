New Photos Released for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen Series

Netflix has unveiled a set of captivating images from the highly anticipated series, The Gentlemen, helmed renowned filmmaker Guy Ritchie. The newly released photos offer a first glimpse into the world of the show, showcasing the talented cast led Theo James and Giancarlo Esposito.

Among the cast members, Theo James takes on the role of Eddie Horniman, the central character of the series. Eddie inherits his father’s prestigious English estate, only to stumble upon an astonishing secret – the estate conceals the largest marijuana plantation in Europe, owned the infamous Mickey Pearson. The series plots an enthralling narrative that explores the realms of old and new wealth, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama.

Guy Ritchie, known for his compelling storytelling and distinct directorial style, has both written and executive produced The Gentlemen spin-off. Additionally, he will be directing the first two episodes. The series also boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Peter Serafinowicz, Alex Rodney, and Max Beesley.

The Gentlemen is a collaborative effort between Miramax TV and Moonage Pictures, with Matthew Read also serving as a writer and executive producer. The esteemed executive production team consists of Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, Bill Block, Marc Helwig, Will Gould, and Frith Tiplady, with Hugh Warren bringing his expertise as a producer.

As fans eagerly await the release of The Gentlemen, these newly unveiled images provide a tantalizing glimpse into the stylish and intriguing world that awaits them. Stay tuned for further updates as Guy Ritchie’s latest creation brings to life the captivating twists and turns of this highly anticipated series.

