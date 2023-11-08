TikTok’s Scrunch Face: A New Selfie Trend that Challenges Traditional Beauty Standards

Move over “duckface,” there’s a new selfie trend taking over Instagram in 2023. Say hello to the “scrunch face.” With squinted eyes, a crumpled-up nose, and a playful expression, this pose has quickly become Generation Z’s favorite way to capture the perfect selfie.

For years, the infamous “duckface” was the go-to pose for millennial selfie-takers. Icons like Kim Kardashian popularized the cheek-sucking, playful pout that defined the era. But according to TikToker @strawberrymilkmob, the “scrunch face” has now dethroned the outdated duckface as the most popular pose among Generation Z.

In a viral TikTok video with over 1.1 million views, @strawberrymilkmob showcases the evolution of selfie poses. From the duckface to the scrunch face, she demonstrates how selfie-takers have embraced this new trend. The scrunch face involves scrunching the nose, squinting the eyes, and wearing a playful, cartoonish grin. It’s a combination of smelling something bad while having a blast.

@strawberrymilkmob’s video struck a chord with viewers who agreed that the scrunch face has taken over as the selfie pose of choice. Social media users were astonished to realize they had unwittingly become part of this trend. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, and TikTok star Addison Rae have also embraced the scrunch face, solidifying its place as a go-to pose for Generation Z icons.

This trend reflects Generation Z’s rejection of the highly-edited, picture-perfect visuals they grew up seeing from millennials. Instead, they gravitate towards a more ironic and casual aesthetic on Instagram. They prefer candid, spontaneous, and lighthearted photos that challenge traditional beauty standards. However, this doesn’t mean their photography is any less curated.

The scrunch face has emerged as a fresh and playful way for Gen Z to express themselves in the era of social media. It allows them to embrace imperfection and celebrate their unique personalities. So, if you want to keep up with the latest selfie trends, it might be time to ditch the duckface and embrace the scrunch face.

