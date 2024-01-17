The Game Season 1: Where to Stream the Comedy TV Show

Summary: If you’re a fan of comedy TV shows, The Game Season 1 is a must-watch. Follow Melanie Barnett as she navigates the challenges of medical school while being the partner of a professional football player. Here’s where you can stream the first season of The Game.

The Game Season 1, a spin-off of UPN’s Girlfriends, created Mara Brock Akil, is now available to stream on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount Plus. Originally aired from October 1, 2006, to May 14, 2007, the first season consists of 22 episodes.