New Nominees and Exciting Categories at the 2023 Game Awards

The nominations for the highly anticipated 2023 Game Awards have been revealed, and gamers from around the world are buzzing with excitement. This year’s ceremony will showcase the best games and creators of the year across various genres and platforms, igniting the fierce competition among the gaming industry’s giants.

Leading the pack with an impressive eight nominations each are two much-anticipated sequels: Alan Wake 2 from Remedy Entertainment and Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios. These sequels, known for their immersive gameplay and captivating narratives, are vying for the coveted Game of the Year title along with other long-running franchises such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

But it’s not just the games that are grabbing attention. The Game Awards also recognizes outstanding adaptations of video game properties, and this year’s Best Adaptation category features some notable contenders. From the popular animated series “Castlevania: Nocturne” to the thrilling racing game “Gran Turismo,” and the highly anticipated HBO series “The Last of Us,” fans can’t wait to see which adaptation will come out on top.

With nominations spanning across 112 different games, individuals, teams, and events, the Game Awards truly represent the vastness and diversity of the gaming industry. Nintendo takes the lead as the most nominated publisher with 15 nominations, closely followed Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation with 13, Xbox (including Bethesda and Blizzard) with 10, and Epic Games with nine.

The 10th annual Game Awards show will be streamed live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023. Fans can look forward to not only the announcement of the winners but also exclusive premieres, trailers, live music performances, and celebrity appearances.

For those eager to have their say, online voting is open until December 6, allowing fans to help choose the winners in all categories. Additionally, fans can vote on the official Discord server, joining a live watch party and sharing their real-time reactions to the winners.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the Game Awards, one thing is certain: this year’s event promises to be a celebration of the industry’s innovation, creativity, and the passion that fuels gamers around the world.

