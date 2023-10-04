TikToker Madeline Argy Launches New Podcast ‘Pretty Lonesome’

British TikToker Madeline Argy, known for her hilarious stories and candid social commentary, has launched a brand new podcast called ‘Pretty Lonesome’. The first episode premiered on October 2nd on Spotify and Argy’s YouTube channel. The podcast is produced through Alex Cooper’s Unwell content network, which also includes fellow TikToker Alix Earle’s ‘Hot Mess’ podcast and Cooper’s own ‘Call Her Daddy’.

Argy, 23, is a British content creator who gained fame on TikTok for her relaxed and relatable content. She often films TikToks while chilling at home in sweats or in her car, where she opens up about topics such as anxiety and self-confidence. With almost 7 million followers across platforms, Argy’s TikToks consistently go viral.

Argy first gained viral fame for a video in which she shared the unorthodox way she prepared to meet Queen Elizabeth II, though the video has since been taken down. Despite not meeting the royal, Argy referred to the content as “on-brand”. Her TikTok account is filled with similar off-the-cuff stories and relatable thoughts.

‘Pretty Lonesome’ is named to honor Argy’s feeling of being “alone but not lonely”. In the first episode, she discusses topics like friendships and imposter syndrome, all while recording in her car with just a camera, a microphone, and her dog. Future episodes will cover topics such as anxiety, relationships, and breakups.

‘Pretty Lonesome’ episodes, which are approximately 35 minutes long, are released every Monday on Spotify and YouTube. While it’s unclear if Argy will have guests on the show, she aims for the podcast to create a sense of togetherness in solitude.

