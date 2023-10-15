Netflix Releases Trailer for Scott Pilgrim Anime Series

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated Scott Pilgrim anime series, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The eight-episode show, set to release on November 17, brings back the original cast from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, with Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the comics, serving as a co-writer and executive producer. Edgar Wright, who directed the movie, is also an executive producer for the series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will continue the story of Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), a 23-year-old bass player for Sex Bob-Omb, as he battles Ramona Flowers’ (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes. Although the series is based on the comics and film, it won’t be a direct adaptation. In an interview with Netflix’s companion site Tudum, Wright stated that O’Malley’s vision for the show is “way more adventurous” than the previous adaptations.

Joining Cera and Winstead in reprising their roles are Kieran Culkin, Ellen Wong, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, and Aubrey Plaza. The anime series will also feature music Anamanaguchi, the band known for their work on the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game soundtrack.

The action-packed trailer, set to the iconic Mortal Kombat theme, is generating significant excitement and anticipation among fans. With the original cast, involvement of the creator and director, and the promise of a fresh and adventurous take on the story, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off looks to deliver an exciting and nostalgic experience for both longtime fans and newcomers.

