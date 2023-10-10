How to Watch and Stream “The Foreigner” on Netflix

“The Foreigner” is a thrilling action-packed movie directed Martin Campbell and inspired the novel “The Chinaman.” The story follows Minh Quan, a Chinaman seeking revenge for the death of his daughter. As a British-Chinese-American co-production, the film offers an intriguing narrative and a star-studded cast.

To watch “The Foreigner” online, you can stream it on Netflix. Here’s how to access the movie:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences. Netflix offers three options:

– $6.99 per month (standard plan with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard plan without ads)

– $19.99 per month (premium plan with Ultra HD and multiple devices)

After selecting your preferred plan, enter your email address and password to create an account. Then, provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix’s standard plan with ads includes most movies and TV shows but may display advertisements before or during content. This plan allows for Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The standard plan without ads offers the same features as the previous option but without any interruptions. Additionally, it lets you download content on two supported devices and add an additional member who doesn’t reside in the same household.

Lastly, the premium plan provides all the benefits of the previous plan but allows streaming on up to four supported devices simultaneously, with content available in Ultra HD. Users can download content on six supported devices and add up to two members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio for an immersive experience.

With its vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original programming, a Netflix subscription is a must-have for any movie buff. “The Foreigner” is just one of many great movies available for streaming on this platform.

