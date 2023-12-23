Ole Miss Football Player Files Evidence of Mental Health Concerns in Lawsuit Against School and Coach

In a recent development in the ongoing lawsuit against the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and head football coach Lane Kiffin, the attorney representing the plaintiff, DeSanto Rollins, has submitted electronic communications as evidence to support their case. The communications, which were filed in the U.S. District Court, reveal conversations between Rollins and members of the football staff regarding his mental health concerns.

The messages indicate that Rollins and his mother reached out to the staff to express their concerns about his mental well-being. In one exchange, Rollins texted Nick Savage, the head football strength and conditioning coach, stating that he needed a break for his mental health and would resume after consulting with his doctor. Savage responded with empathy and offered his support.

Another text exchange, this time between Rollins’s mother and Pat Jernigan, the assistant A.D. for sports medicine and head football athletic trainer, highlighted her concerns about her son’s mental health crisis. Jernigan assured her that he would speak with Rollins and address the situation.

These filings contradict previous claims that Rollins had severed contact with the Ole Miss athletics staff, specifically avoiding direct meetings with Coach Kiffin. The evidence presented Rollins’s attorney suggests that efforts were made to address the mental health concerns and establish communication channels between the parties involved.

The lawsuit, which was filed Rollins in September, alleges that Kiffin “ignored” signs of depression in Rollins following his injuries and the death of his grandmother. The plaintiff seeks up to $40 million in damages. The case is currently on hold, and further hearings have yet to be scheduled.

The recent submission of electronic communications sheds light on the efforts made Rollins and his mother to address his mental health concerns within the context of his football scholarship at Ole Miss. It remains to be seen how this evidence will impact the proceedings and whether it will support the plaintiff’s claims against the university and coach.