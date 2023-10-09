How to Choose and Use a Lint Roller

Lint rollers are handy tools for removing lint, pet hair, and other debris from clothes, furniture, and various surfaces. There are different types of lint rollers available, each with its own features and benefits. Here are some tips on choosing and using a lint roller effectively.

If you’re looking for a lint roller that can reach under furniture or for tall homeowners, consider a roller with an extendable handle. The DELOMO 9.45-inch lint roller for pet hair is a great option priced at $26.99 at Walmart. It comes with 360 extra sticky sheets and is perfect for those hard-to-reach areas.

For those running an eco-friendly or frugal household, a washable lint roller is a more sustainable option. UKEENOR offers a large, tapeless lint roller available for $19.98 on Amazon. It can be easily rinsed under water, dried, and ready to use again.

If you have pets, specifically for pet hair removal, Menards sells the Evercare floor lint roller designed explicitly for pet hair. This lint roller is available for $8.43.

If you don’t have a washable lint roller, it’s essential to properly dispose of the used sticky layers. Simply peel off the layer and throw it in the trash. It’s a good idea to keep spare cartridges on hand, so you don’t have to wait for an emergency Amazon delivery.

To clean a reusable lint roller, remove small amounts of debris hand or wash it gently with soap and water. After cleaning, ensure the roller is thoroughly dry before using it again. It’s recommended to store the lint roller in a dry spot in your home, away from direct sunlight.

Don’t limit the use of your lint roller to just soft surfaces. It can also be useful in cleaning hard surfaces like screen doors and laminate floors. Use your lint roller as a versatile cleaning tool.

In summary, when choosing a lint roller, consider the features that suit your needs, such as extendable handles or washable options. Properly dispose of used sticky layers or clean reusable rollers, and don’t hesitate to use your lint roller on different surfaces to keep them clean and lint-free.

