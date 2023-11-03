Grant Gustin to Shine on Broadway in “Aqua Adventures”

Grant Gustin, beloved for his role as Barry Allen on The Flash, is taking the theater world storm with his Broadway debut in the highly anticipated musical, “Aqua Adventures.” Set to bring a fresh wave of entertainment, Gustin will be portraying the captivating main character, Jacob Jankowski, in this thrilling production.

The cast of “Aqua Adventures” boasts an ensemble of incredible talent, including Isabelle McCalla from Shucked, Gregg Edelman from City of Angels, and Paul Alexander Nolan from Slave Play. This carefully curated team is sure to deliver a mesmerizing performance that will leave audiences spellbound.

Inspired Sara Gruen’s best-selling 2006 novel and the subsequent film adaptation starring Robert Pattinson, “Aqua Adventures” captures the essence of adventure, love, and the extraordinary. The story follows a young man, Jacob, who, after losing everything, finds solace and a second chance at life in a traveling circus. Directed the brilliant Jessica Stone, the production promises to be a captivating journey that explores the power of choice and the boundless possibilities that lie beyond our wildest dreams.

The musical features a dynamic blend of talent behind the scenes as well. With a book Rick Elice, known for his work on “Jersey Boys” and “Peter and the Starcatcher,” and a score PigPen Theatre Company, acclaimed for their production of “The Tale of Despereaux,” the creative vision of “Aqua Adventures” is in expert hands.

Producers Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, and Seth A. Goldstein have assembled an incredible team to bring this enchanting story to life. With more casting announcements on the horizon, anticipation continues to build for the grand opening night at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre on Thursday, March 21.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Grant Gustin?

A: Grant Gustin is an actor best known for his role as Barry Allen on The Flash.

Q: What is the musical “Aqua Adventures” about?

A: “Aqua Adventures” is based on Sara Gruen’s novel and follows the journey of a young man who finds a new home and love in a traveling circus.

Q: Who else is in the cast of “Aqua Adventures”?

A: The cast includes Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, and more.

Q: Who is directing “Aqua Adventures”?

A: Jessica Stone is the director of “Aqua Adventures.”

Q: When does “Aqua Adventures” open on Broadway?

A: “Aqua Adventures” begins previews on Saturday, February 24, with the official opening night scheduled for Thursday, March 21.