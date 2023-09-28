How to Watch and Stream The Flash on HBO Max

The highly anticipated superhero movie, The Flash, is now available to watch via streaming on HBO Max. Directed Andy Muschietti, the film features DC’s speedster, Barry Allen, as he navigates an alternate reality he accidentally created in an attempt to bring back his mother. Alongside Barry’s personal battles, the movie introduces surprises like Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s debut as Supergirl.

To watch The Flash on HBO Max, follow these steps:

1. Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe

2. Click on “Sign Up Now”

3. Choose your plan:

– $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

– $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

– $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

After selecting your plan, enter your personal information and create an account. HBO Max offers different options for streaming quality and features. The Max With Ads plan allows streaming on two supported devices at once in Full HD resolution. The Max Ad-Free plan eliminates commercials and provides the same streaming capabilities. The Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to stream on four devices simultaneously, with 100 available downloads for offline viewing.

By subscribing to HBO Max, you not only gain access to The Flash but also a vast library of movies and TV series, including Fifty Shades Freed, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., When Harry Met Sally, I, Tonya, Velma, and more.

The Flash takes viewers on a thrilling journey as Barry Allen races back in time to save his parents. However, he soon realizes the consequences of altering the future, leading him to confront the returned General Zod in a world without superheroes. Barry’s race against time becomes a test of courage and the willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice to reset the universe.

Please note that streaming service availability may change. The information provided is accurate as of the time of writing.

